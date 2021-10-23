Delhi CM to perform Diwali puja with Cabinet colleagues, invites people to join live telecast

The programme will be telecast live on television for everyone to participate, said the Chief Minister while speaking on that occasion of 'Agr-Samagam' organised at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to commemorate Agrasen Jayanti.Kejriwal while addressing people, has invited all the Delhiiites to join him virtually to pray from their homes saying that the power of such a prayer will be unmatchable and unsurpassable.''I would like to inform you all that this year on Diwali, I will carry out the 'Puja' with my Cabinet ministers at 7 pm which will be live telecasted. I urge you all to join us virtually by also celebrating Diwali with the TV on - imagine the positive vibrations the joint celebrations will celebrate," said Kejriwal.Over his scheduled visit to Ayodhya on October 26 for 'Ram Lalla darshan', he said will seek blessings on behalf of all the people of Delhi in this festive season."I am heading to Ayodhya on Tuesday to pray to Lord Shri Ram for the well being and progress of Delhi and its people and to seek blessings for happy and healthy lives for us all on your behalf," he said.Kejriwal, who is also the chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was the Chief Guest of the Agr-Samagam. The event was organised with the help of Agar-Vansh Sanstha. During the event, the members of Agar Vansh Sanstha honoured the Chief Minister with a traditional 'pagri' (turban) and mementoes. On behalf of the organisation, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla were honoured with mementoes and shawls.Chief Minister said, ''My heart is full to see how people from the Agrawal community have gathered here today from each and every corner of Delhi to celebrate the legacy of the revered Maharaja Agrasen. I extend my greetings on this auspicious day to everyone in the community and am delighted that the Agrasen Jayanti is being celebrated at such a scale in the Vidhan Sabha. This tradition of celebrating festivals at the Vidhan Sabha would go on for years to come now.''He added, "I hope that the way Delhi has progressed in the last 5-7 years with grand ideas and schemes implemented - thanks to our 'Idea Minister' Satyendar Jain, whose brain clearly works faster than the computer. There are lots of new plans in the pipeline that we will implement together and build Delhi into the city of our dreams. Once again, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.''Union minority affairs minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the proposed Ayodhya visit."When elections are around the corner, people want to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Some would visit Lord Ram temple while some would visit other temples. These people are neither going to be blessed by the voters nor by God," Naqvi said.(ANI)