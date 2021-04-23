Delhi CMO expresses 'regret' over live streaming of COVID-review meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): After Arvind Kejriwal faced criticism over the breach of protocol by sharing a live telecast of an "in-house" COVID-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said it has regretted the inconvenience caused by the live streaming of the conference, adding that there was never any instruction from the Centre that the interaction could not be shared live.

"Today, the Chief Minister address was shared live because there has never been any instruction, written or verbal, from the central govt that the said interaction could not be shared live," said Delhi CMO in a statement on Friday.

It further said that there have been multiple occasions of similar interactions where matters of public importance which had no confidential information were shared live. “However, if any inconvenience was caused we highly regret that," the CMO said.

During the live telecast of the video, Kejriwal talked about shortage of oxygen in the national capital and appealed to the Prime Minister to facilitate the airlift of oxygen from West Bengal and Odisha to resolve the shortage in Delhi. "Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here? Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?" the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the government sources said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used the COVID-review conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a platform to "play politics". They further said that his speech was not meant for solutions but to evade responsibility. "(He) chose to spread lies on vaccine prices despite knowing that the Centre does not keep one vaccine dose with itself and shares with states only," sources told ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of high burden states, over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

This comes as India has seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695. (ANI)