  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Delhi CM's daughter duped of Rs 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

Delhi CM's daughter duped of Rs 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 9th, 2021, 07:11:49hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of Rs 34,000 on Sunday while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.

According to the Delhi police's statement, a case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.
"The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments--first Rs 20,000 and then Rs 14,000," police said.
The police said a complaint was given to Civil Lines police station after which the police has registered a case of cheating and started the search for the accused person. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features