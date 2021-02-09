Delhi CM's daughter duped of Rs 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of Rs 34,000 on Sunday while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.



According to the Delhi police's statement, a case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

"The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments--first Rs 20,000 and then Rs 14,000," police said.

The police said a complaint was given to Civil Lines police station after which the police has registered a case of cheating and started the search for the accused person. (ANI)

