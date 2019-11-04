Delhi complied well with odd-even scheme on first day: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that people of Delhi have complied positively with the odd-even scheme as only 192 challans were reported till 2 pm.

"There is a high level of compliance by people in Delhi of odd-even scheme. A total of 192 challans have been filed by the authorities till 2 pm- 170 by Delhi Traffic police, 15 by Transport department and 7 by SDMs on the road," Sisodia told reporters at a press conference."A city in which around 30 lakh vehicles ply every day- if half of the vehicles which are around 15 lakh vehicles are plying on the roads due to odd-even scheme, then 100-200 challans are negligible," he added.He congratulated the people of Delhi for taking a stern measure to tackle the menace of hazardous air quality."Today I want to congratulate the people of Delhi who have taken a positive stern measure to counter pollution in the city. The third odd-even scheme implementation has been accepted by the people of Delhi," he said.He also said that Delhi's air quality has improved since Sunday."Today Delhi's air is cleaner than yesterday. In the morning, PM2.5 was 562. By 4 pm, it dropped to 93. It is not only odd-even scheme which has helped but it is one of the many factors which helped to counter pollution," he said.Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital. (ANI)