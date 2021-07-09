Delhi Cong to reach out to each house ahead of MCD polls

Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary told IANS: "We are in the process of training the party volunteers to visit each household and get the feedback of the people and government's role during the pandemic be it Union government, Delhi government or the MCD as many hospitals are being run in Delhi by the MCD."

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Delhi Congress would be executing a major outreach programme to reach out to each household in each ward to collection information on the issues there and also gather people's feedback on the government's role during the pandemic.

Chaudhary said said that during the second wave, the government failed and due to mismanagement, people suffered in the pandemic. He said that only Congress volunteers were on the road.

He also questioned the role of private hospitals during the pandemic and alleged that many hospitals indulged in malpractice and profiteering and this was due to lack of administrative skills of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal is only interested in publicity like the Prime Minister and not interested to serve the people of the Delhi," he said.

Chaudhary was appointed the Congress' Delhi unit president after the party failed to win a single seat in the assembly polls and his first litmus test will be the MCD polls.

Parvez Alam Khan, the block president of Okhla, said: "We are getting ready with proforma and will visit each house as the programme starts."

The Congress is out of power in the MCD and BJP is ruling the local body.

