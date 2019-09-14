Delhi Congress accuses BJP-ruled municipal corporations, AAP govt over 'dumping' of Lord Ganesh idols in Bhalswa landfill site

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Saturday slammed the BJP-ruled municipal corporations and the AAP-led Delhi government for allegedly dumping the idols of Lord Ganesh in the Bhalswa landfill site like "trash collected from households" which has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of people.

Under the leadership of DPCC working president Devender Yadav, the Congress workers collected the Ganesh idols from the Bhalswa landfill site and immersed them at a Chath Ghat on the Burari Road in Badli, read a statement by the DPCC.After a visit to the Bhalswa landfill site, Yadav said that it was due to the "irresponsible attitude of the administration that such violation of religious sentiments has happened."Yadav claimed that Bhalswa was not the only landfill where idols of Lord Ganesh were dumped as other landfill sites across Delhi also witnessed "truckloads of Ganesh idols being dumped.""It is a very shocking matter which has caused deep scars in the minds of the devotees", he added.Yadav has warned the BJP and the state government for playing with the religious sentiments of the devotees. "The people should strongly oppose the moves by the administration which causes hurt to the religious sentiments of the people", he said.Yadav has now demanded "strong action against those who were responsible for this sacrilege." (ANI)