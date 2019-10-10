Delhi Congress may get new chief on Friday

Party Spokesperson Pawan Khera said, here on Thursday, the name would be announced soon.

The post is vacant since death of Sheila Dikshit and the party is functioning with three working presidents.

Amid four leaders in the race for the post, former MP Sandeep Dikshit, son of late Sheila Dikshit, is said to be the front-runner. He has met Sonia Gandhi twice in recent times and said to have support and acceptance among the former Chief Minister's followers.

According to a senior party leader, he could garner support on the basis of development works done by the late Chief Minister CM and public sympathy.

Ajay Maken, replaced by Sheila Dikshit ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, is another contender for the post. Former Delhi party chiefs Subhash Chopra and J.P. Agarwal are also said to be in consideration. Agarwal could emerge as consensus candidate, but Kirti Jha Azad's name has been also propped up of late. His name is being pushed by the senior party leaders as he hails from Bihar and could counter Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari in attracting voters belonging to eastern UP and Bihar.