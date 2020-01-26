Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra meets man on hunger strike at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra on Saturday met Zainul Abdin, who was on a hunger strike for the past 42 days at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Subhash Chopra offered him juice and Zainul ended his hunger strike at the Cribs Hospital.



Over a month-long protest against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been staged at Shaheen Bagh here.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

