Delhi Congress to collect plasma from party workers to help Covid patients

Speaking to media here, Kumar said that the Covid-19 cases in Delhi has taken a form of monster and Delhi government and the central government are proving to be completely unsuccessful in controlling it.

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Saturday said that the party will collect plasma from its workers to help the coronavirus patients in need.

He said that the plasma bank started by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi is seen only in advertisements and Covid patients are not getting any help in this disaster.

The Congress leader said that today when patients in Delhi are in need of plasma, they have to run from pillar to post but the government is consistently failing to provide plasma.

"In order to provide plasma to help the corona patients, Delhi Congress has requested all its workers to donate plasma," he said.

He said that the Delhi Congress is preparing a list of such activists and supporters of the party workers or their families who had recovered through Covid-19 three months ago and can contribute to this noble cause by donating the plasma.

"The Delhi Pradesh Congress office will gather information of all such people so that plasma services can be provided to the needy patients," Kumar said.

He also appealed all the party workers to come forward, so that someone's life can be saved.

On Friday, Delhi has recorded almost 20,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours.

