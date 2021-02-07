Delhi Congress to test waters in MCD bypolls

While speaking on the MCD affairs Anil Kumar said that in the fight between BJP and AAP, the people of Delhi are suffering and the situation in the MCDs is "pathetic".

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Delhi Congress has repeated old faces for the upcoming MCD bypolls except on one seat where it has given a ticket to the son of a former party MLA. This will be the first test for Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar.

The Congress has fielded Balkishan as Trilokpuri East candidate, who had contested the 2007 MCD election from the same ward and is now a DPCC delegate.

From Kalyanpuri (SC) reserved ward, Dharampal Maurya is contesting. He had also contested the 2012 and 2017 MCD polls. Maurya's wife, Vidya Devi was an MCD councillor twice.

From Chauhan Banger, Seelampur, Chaudhry Zubair Ahamad has been given a ticket. He is Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress General Secretary and son of ex-MLA Mateen Ahmed. From Rohini-C, ex-councillor Memwati Barwala has got the ticket and Mamta from Shalimar Bagh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday had announced the names of its candidates for the Delhi Municipal Corporations bypolls on three seats.

Bypolls for five municipal wards - Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation), Chauhan Bangar, Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh (under North Delhi Municipal Corporation) - will be held on February 28. Results of the bypolls will be declared on March 3.

AAP has nominated Bunty Gautam from Kalyanpuri municipal ward, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri, Mohammad Isharaq Khan (ex-Seelampur MLA) from Chauhan Bangar, Ram Chandra (ex-Bawana MLA) from Rohini C and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh-North.

Out of these five poll-bound municipal wards, four wards had been vacant since last year after the councillors had been elected to the Delhi Assembly. The AAP had won in four municipal wards (Rohini C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar) while the BJP had won from Shalimar Bagh where the seat is vacant after the death of Renu Jaju.

In the last Delhi civic polls in 2017, the BJP had won 181 seats, the AAP was in second position with 49 seats, while the Congress had secured 31 seats. The election for all 272 MCD seats in the capital will take place in 2022.

--IANS

miz/kr