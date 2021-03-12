Delhi Contemporary Art Week from April 8-15

With an innovative approach to programming, spread over an 8-day period, this year's DCAW will be interspersed with talks, walkthroughs and a range of activities for art collectors and enthusiasts including a musical evening, said the organisers.

Organised by seven Delhi-based galleries, DCAW focuses on contemporary art, showcasing a new wave of South Asian artists under one roof.

This year's edition of DCAW is at heritage building Bikaner House, and will be spread across the Main Ballroom of Bikaner House as well as the Centre for Contemporary Arts.

In addition to the curated exhibition spaces of each partner gallery, there will be a specially curated exhibition by accomplished young curator Reha Sodhi, in the Main Ballroom's side wing. As well as the multiple exhibition spaces at Bikaner House, there will be exhibitions at each of the DCAW partner's individual galleries, creating a citywide fervour around contemporary art, the organisers said.

"The diverse variety of South Asian and international artists on display at DCAW make this a great opportunity for the collector to expand their aesthetic tastes and proclivities, and acquire emergent bold new works that have never been exhibited before."

"Adapting to the socio-economic condition which have unfurled post-pandemic have been most challenging for all sectors, not least the arts, moreover with an already languished state-sponsored infrastructure. A silver lining has been offered by private ventures, pumping life-blood back into the local art scene. This resolution phase spells an exciting opportunity for the collector of Indian art, to be a part of the decisive moment that we have come to understand as the contemporary, and determine its future course," said organisers.

They added that they are taking strict precautions against the spread of covid-19, including moderation on the number of people simultaneously inside the gallery space.

