Delhi cops on tenterhooks after new traffic rules

IANS has accessed a circular under the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 issued by Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Meenu Chaudhary which has asked police personnel to diligently follow traffic rules.

This is not the first time that such a directive has been issued to the police as it was earlier done in 2013 and 2014 as well.

The circular clearly directs police personnel to follow the rules under the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 and warns of strict action in case of violations.

The orders have been communicated to all ranks and branches of the Delhi Police.