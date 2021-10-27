Delhi Court acquits ex-MLAs of BJP, Cong in Patiala House Court assault case

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): A Delhi Court has acquitted former BJP MLA OP Sharma and former Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Marwah in a case of alleged assault of a former CPI leader Ameeque Jamai in February 2016.



The alleged incident took place at Patiala House Court while JNU Students Union President Kanhiya Kumar was to be produced there.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Ravindra Kumar Pandey on Tuesday while passing the judgement stated that it is not proved that the accused were present along with the mob which allegedly beat up the complainant Ameeque Jamai.

"It is also not proved that accused Om Prakash Sharma had caused any injury of any nature to the complainant. It is also not proved that accused threatened to kill the complainant. It is also not proved that accused Om Prakash Sharma was the part of the mob which allegedly wrongfully restrained the complainant", the Court said while acquitting both accused in the case.

According to the prosecution, on 15.02.2016 at about 3.30 pm in front of Gate No. 2, Patiala House Court Complex, New Delhi, the accused Om Prakash Sharma and the accused Tarvinder Singh Marwah along with their unknown associates caused simple hurt to the complainant Ameeque Jamai and while causing the simple hurt they wrongfully restrained the complainant. It is the further case of the prosecution that the accused Om Prakash Sharma criminally intimidated the complainant while threatening to kill him.

According to the Complainant, Ameeque Jamai on the date of the incident was holding the post of General Secretary Minority Cell of Communist Party of India and presently is associated with the Samajwadi Party.

The incident happened, when several activists, along with several CPI supporters, had come to the court following the arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar, then president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union. Several other persons were also beaten up allegedly by a group of political parties. The accused were booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341(wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

