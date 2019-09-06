Delhi court adjourns Aircel Maxis case sine die

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday adjourned the Aircel-Maxis case sine die (without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing).

The case is now adjourned until the application is moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to revive the case.

The matter was listed for arguments on the cognisance of charge-sheet in the case. The ED and CBI had sought an adjournment, asking the matter to be listed for the first week in October."Prosecution seeking date after dates. Matter deferred sine die. The prosecution asked to approach the court as and when the investigation is complete and as and when they receive Letters Rogatory (LRs) from various countries," the court observed.The Delhi special court had on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by both the ED and CBI.CBI judge O P Saini observed that entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused is documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both accused.Both the accused are Members of Parliament and P Chidambaram is also the former finance and home minister of the country. Considering these factors there is no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice, it said.The special court also said that agencies have also not cited any appreciable reason for such apprehension.Chidambaram is already in the CBI custody in connection with INX media case in which he got no relief.His son, Karti Chidambaram, already has bail in the INX media case which was granted to him by the Delhi High Court last year.Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)