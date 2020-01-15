Delhi court adjourns verdict for Jan 18 in 2013 kidnapping, rape case of minor girl

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned its verdict for January 18 in the 2013 kidnapping and rape case of a five-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra said that the copy of the order is not yet ready.

Two accused -- Manoj Kumar and Pradeep -- are facing the trial for allegedly raping the minor girl at in rented accommodation in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar in April 2013.



The minor victim was staying along with her family in the same building where the accused was residing.

A case under charges of kidnapping, rape and attempt to murder was registered against both the accused, who allegedly confined the girl to a room for at least two days.

The minor girl, who was reported missing from April 15 evening, was rescued on April 17 morning from the ground floor of the same building.

One accused Manoj Kumar was apprehended from his in-law's residence in Chiknouta village in Bihar while another accused was arrested later. Both the accused are currently in Tihar jail.

The five-year-old gang-rape victim was found with candles and plastic bottles inside her body in April 2013.

The minor, who came to be known as Gudiya, was held captive by a neighbour who raped and tortured her. The girl was later rescued and admitted to a hospital. (ANI)

