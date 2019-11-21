Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) A Special CBI Court on Thursday allowed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for two days in connection with the money laundering case in INX Media deal.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the agency to confront Chidambaram on November 22 and 2 during office hours.

ED's legal team led by Standing Counsel Amit Mahajan and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta moved the court seeking permission to interrogate the former finance minister.

During the course of hearing, the judge asked, "What is left to be interrogated?" "We need to confront him with some documents," the ED replied. Judge further questioned, "How do you record statement under 50 when he is already arrested?" Statements are recorded under section 50 PMLA as untill a complaint is filed, he is just an arrestee and not an accused, the ED said. Following which the judge allowed the application but refused to grant permission to the agency for recording a statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. anb/skp/