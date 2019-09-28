Delhi court defers hearing in National Herald case till Oct 21

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday deferred the hearing in the National Herald case after both the sides sought adjournment into the matter.



Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused in the case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Samar Vishal slated the matter for hearing on October 21.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who is the complainant in the case, was scheduled to be cross-examined today.

He was also cross-examined on August 30 by Advocate RS Cheema, the counsel of Congress leaders.

The office-bearers of the Congress party were "cheats" and the workers were the victims of the cheating, Swamy had said in a reply to a question asked by the counsel.

Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Sonia, Rahul and others of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

The BJP lawmaker had also stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. (ANI)