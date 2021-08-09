Delhi court directs Unnao rape case victim to step out only when necessary, inform security officials

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday directed the Unnao rape victim to go out only when necessary until the final disposal of her matter and inform her personal security officers before going out.



The court said that if survivors or family members wish to go outside Delhi in connection with any pending case, they would communicate it to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Assistant Commandant in order to get proper security arrangements and they must also inform the schedule a day before when they are planning to meet their lawyers.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma's direction came while hearing an application filed by the victim.

The court said that security officers are deputed for her security and she has to plan in such a way that she does not have to venture out every day.

"Go out only when necessary. You must take precautions until the case is over," the court said.

The victim had filed an application alleging that she and her family were being harassed by the personal security officers deployed to protect her as they are not allowing her to enjoy her liberties.

The court also noted the victim and her personal security officers have agreed to amicably resolve the issue.

Disqualified Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in the abduction and rape case. The trial was transferred from Unnao to Delhi on directions of the Supreme Court was carried on a day-to-day basis.

Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court for the offence of raping the minor and he had challenged his conviction and punishment in the High Court. (ANI)