Delhi court dismisses bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 18:30:03hrs
New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Rohini Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 this year in the case.
An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar, being one of them died during treatment. (ANI)

