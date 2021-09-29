Delhi Court extends 10 days Police remand of seven suspects in Pakistan- ISI coordinated terror module case

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana extended 10 days police remand to the special cell, of this seven terror suspects Special Cell.Seeking remand from Court, Delhi Police Special Cell, argued that Delhi Police has to trace more terrorists present in India who have been trained by PAK-ISI to carry out terrorist attacks. Police also submitted that money trail and more recoveries also can take place, while seeking more days remand of them. They also need to take to multiple states of the country for further investigation.In cases involving the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), police can seek a maximum remand of 30 days. With today's order, the police have already secured 24 days of remand of the accused persons. Now, these terror accused persons would be produced again before the court on October 8.According to the Delhi Police, all accused were arrested in connection with a case related to Pakistan- ISI coordinated and organised terror module.Delhi Police had arrested Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.The police had said that few of them were trained in Pakistan recently after getting inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India.Delhi Police Special Cell made a special team after the input. "After analyzing human and technical inputs, we observed the terror network is spread over several states. This is a Pak coordinated and organised module." police had said."Two of the arrested persons Osama and Zeeshan were first taken to Muscat by flight and from there, they reached Pakistan by boat and ship. They were kept at a farmhouse near Gwadar Port where they were provided training to make explosives and operating firearms including AK-47. The training was for around 15 days. After receiving the training they came back to India via Muscat. Reaching India they started working as sleeper cells," explained the Special Cell Commissioner.According to police, Osama and Zeeshan earlier told Delhi Police that there were around 14-15 Bengali speaking people with them when they were taken to Pakistan from Muscat. These people were divided into different groups. Delhi Police believes that these people were also taken for a similar kind of training.Delhi Police had also said high-end imported weapons, Italian Pistols firearms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the arrested persons were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. (ANI)