Delhi court extends conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's police custody in Rs 200 cr extortion case

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh today extended by 14 days the police remand of Chandrashekhar and sent two other accused to judicial custody.The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recently registered an FIR against conman Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.The Delhi Police EOW produced Chandrashekhar along with two other accused. Delhi Police Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastav informed the court that invoked MCOCA on Sukesh Chandrashekhar.During arguments court showed displeasure with Delhi Police for invocation of MCOCA and said, Police cannot invoke stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control ofOrganised Crime Act (MCOCA) without proof of the accused working as members of an organised crime syndicate.According to the Prosecution, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail. At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 Deputy Superintendents have been transferred on August 17, police said.Investigation revealed that the accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder's wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder's wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees. The women claimed that they have paid crores of rupees to the conman to secure bail for their husbands and ensure their safety, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry."I was assured that the central government would be interested to work with my husband after making him an 'industry advisor' on Covid-related committees; he asked me to contribute to the 'party fund' and assured to set up a meeting either with the former law minister or home minister," Aditi Singh alleged in her FIR.While according to Japna Singh, she paid a total of Rs 3.5 crore to Hong Kong-based account on July 28, 29, 30, and August 6, and has shared proof of the transactions.Afterwards, the police laid a trap and arrested two of his accomplices, Pradeep and Deepak, between August 7 and 8. A senior official of Delhi Police had earlier said that the matter is quite sensitive and arrested Sukesh from Rohini jail; his two associates Pradeep Ramdani and Deepak Ramnani; two jail officials, deputy superintendent Subhash Batra and assistant jail superintendent Dharam Singh Meena; and three men, Komal Poddar, who is a manager at RBL in Connaught Place, and his two associates Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula. (ANI)