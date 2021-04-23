Delhi Court grants a day to Delhi police to file reply on Deep Sidhu's bail plea

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday granted one more day to Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail plea of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, in another Republic Day violence case.



Metropolitan Magistrate adjourned the hearing on Sidhu's bail plea till Saturday and asked Delhi Police to file a reply on his bail plea.

Sidhu was represented by Counsel Abhishek Gupta and Jasdeep Singh Dhillon.

Sidhu was arrested in this case on Saturday just he was granted bail by a Delhi court in a case relating to violence in Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta on last Saturday, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered at PS Kotwali for alleged involvement in Red Fort violence.

According to Gupta, Sidhu was granted regular bail vide order dated April 16, 2021, which was communicated to them on Saturday. However, around 1 pm to 1.30 pm on Saturday, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort. (ANI)

