Delhi court grants bail to 15 accused in Daryaganj violence case

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): A Delhi on Thursday granted bail to 15 accused in the case of violence in Daryaganj here last month.

Additional session judge Kamini Lau granted bail to the 15 accused arrested for allegedly perpetrating violence during protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act with a bail bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety.

It also directed accused to appear before SHO Daryaganj Police Station every Saturday for four weeks on last Saturday of every month.

The judge also ordered that the accused must surrender the passport to the investigation officerOn January 8, the Court directed the investigating officer to produce MLC report and CCTV footage before the court.The counsel for accused Rebecca John told the court said to the court that Section 436 of the IPC is not attracted in the case. The allegations in the FIR only make out a case of Section 435 IPC, which is a bailable offence.The judge said that the case cannot be called a criminal and is at best a civil suit."The people were walking from Seelampur and as they moved on others kept joining. That's how protests are. And everyone has a right to protest," the judge said.On December 23, the Tees Hazari magistrate court dismissed the bail plea of 15 accused in the Daryaganj violence case. Metropolitan magistrate Kapil Kumar had sent all 15 accused to 14 days Judicial Custody. (ANI)