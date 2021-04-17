Delhi Court grants bail to Deep Sidhu, accused in R-Day violence case

Additional Sessions Judge Nilofer Abeeda Parveen allowed the bail plea of Sandeep Singh Sidhu alias Deep Sidhu. The Court directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of like amount.The Court directed him to deposit his passport to investigating officer (IO) and mention his mobile number to be used by him. The court said that Sidhu shall ensure that the number is kept switched on throughout with location activated and shared with the IO at all times and shall telephonically confirm his location with the IO on the 1st and 15th of each calendar month.Among other conditions, the Court directed him that he shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so and in every manner as required by the IO, he shall scrupulously appear on every date of hearing before the Trial Court and shall not delay, defeat or interfere with the trial in any manner whatsoever, he shall not influence, threaten, intimidate, witnesses nor tamper with evidence in any manner whatsoever.The Court also imposed the condition that the sureties and the accused shall not change the verified addresses and respective mobile phone numbers without prior intimation to the IO.The Court said, "While it is beyond the realm of dispute that dissent and dialogue are fundamental to democracy where the absolute power vests in the people exercised by the people through its elected representatives and that the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to protest, the present FIR, however, is not impinging upon this fundamental right to protest in any manner.""The protest rally/parade had been authorised subject to restrictions imposed in the interest of law and order, it is the several acts of breach of specific embargos, the violence perpetrated, the damage caused to public property and national heritage site, a nuisance at the restricted site that are the subject matter of the allegations raised in the present FIR. The prosecution seeks to make an example out of the case of the accused-applicant, he being a popular public figure, such an endeavor however hazards a failure of justice as a result of compromised objectivity, " the Court said."The facts of the matter, the specific allegations cannot be lost sight of and nature of incriminating material cannot be disregarded at any cost. It would lie with the prosecution to establish the accusations by collecting cogent material and leading credible evidence in the course of the trial," the Court said.Deep Sidhu's defense counsel Abhishek Gupta, has said that there is nothing to show that Sidhu instigated the mob and he was an honest citizen who was part of a protest. The defense lawyer also pointed out that how is before the 25th January period relevant for violence at Red Fort.Advocate Gupta also has nothing to do with Jugraj as he does not know Jugraj Singh.Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)