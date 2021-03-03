Delhi court grants bail to 'interstate illegal firearms supplier' in Arms recovery case

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to a person who is accused of being an "interstate illegal firearms supplier" in an Arms recovery case.



The court on Tuesday while granting bail, said, "In view of the facts and circumstances that since the accused is in Judicial Custody since November 29, 2020, and recovery has already been done from him, no purpose shall be served to put him behind the bars any further. Accordingly accused Sabir is accorded bail with a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh."

The court while granting bail has also imposed several conditions including the one that he shall not leave the country without the permission of the court.

Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora appeared for the accused and stated that he has been in custody and according to the Police, the recovery has already been made. It was also argued that he has been implicated in the case falsely by the prosecution. Hora also rebutted the claim of the Police that the accused is procuring arms from other states to supply in Delhi and stated that the said allegation by the police is false.

In November 2020, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had claimed that three arms suppliers with several semi-automatic weapons of .32 bore were arrested.

According to the police, the arrested accused persons had been involved in supplying illegal firearms including pistols and guns in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP and UP West for the last 6-7 years.

Sabir, a truck driver, used to receive the supply of semi-automatic pistols from Madhya Pradesh as per directions of another accused, police had said.

Members of this syndicate had been involved in arms trafficking on a big scale in Rajasthan, Haryana, UP, MP and Delhi NCR, police added. (ANI)

