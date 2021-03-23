Delhi Court grants bail to man co-accused in doctor suicide case

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court granted regular bail to Kapil Nagar, Co-accused in a doctor suicide case involving AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.



Special Judge Geetanjali Goel said, "Charge sheet has already been filed, no purpose would be served by sending the applicant to custody. Accordingly, the applicant is released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000/- with one surety of like amount."

Court also noted, "As per the report of the IO, the voice sample of the witness Sanjay has already been collected and samples are now before the FSL and it is stated that no further investigation remains to be done."

Earlier He was granted interim bail in the matter. His lawyer contended that the investigation has been completed and no fruitful purpose would be served by sending the applicant behind the bars.

Lawyer earlier also submitted that nothing substantial has come out against the applicant. He referred to the suicide note and submitted that there is interpolation in the same as some words have been added later on which is visible clearly. He pointed out that the deceased himself and his associates were blacklisted by DJB from supplying water through tankers in the year 2015 subsequent to a sting operation by a news channel.

However, Public Prosecutor and Complainant Lawyer strongly opposed the bail application submitting that investigation is still going on. They pointed out that one witness Sanjay Yadav has been influenced and there is the possibility of other witnesses being also influenced. Addl. PP pointed out that there were various phone calls exchanged between accused persons themselves and between accused and deceased as well.

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal currently also on bail in the same case.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had said that his father supplied water tankers to the Delhi Jan Board (DJB) and was upset because of monetary loss as both accused had demanded money from the victim failing which his payment was stopped. The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)

