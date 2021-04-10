Delhi court grants bail to proprietor of private firm in GST invoice fraud case

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to a proprietor of a private company in connection with a case dealing with Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) for generating fake bills of over Rs 50 crores.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma granted bail to the accused on furnishing of personal bond and surety bond of Rs 5 lakhs.

Accused was in jail since February 27 after he was arrested by the CGST department in connection with a fake input tax credit matter of more than Rs 50 crores. He was arrested under the provisions of CGST Act 2017 under the charges dealing with allegedly issuing any invoice or bill without supply of goods or services and allegedly availing input tax credit using fake invoice or bill.

The accused was represented by advocates Rinku Garg and Anubhav Gupta.

The court said that the accused release will not interdict with the fair investigation in any manner after taking note of his conduct.

The court also imposed various conditions including that the accused shall join the investigation when directed by the investigating agency and not to tamper with the evidence or influence witnesses.

It further directed him not to leave the country without permission and appear before the court on each and every date fixed for hearing. (ANI)

