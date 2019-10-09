Delhi court grants bail to Vijendra Gupta in defamation complaint by AAP leader Imran Hussain

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain for accusing him of taking a bribe to allow felling of 16,000 trees in the national capital.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal granted bail to Mishra on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and posed the matter for next hearing on November 11.

Hussain had filed the defamation complaint against Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra for allegedly accusing him of taking Rs 23 crore to allow felling of 16,000 trees for the redevelopment of government colonies in south Delhi.

Sirsa had already been granted exemption from personal appearance in the matter while Mishra has not been served the notice.

The minister has submitted the allegation caused "damage to his reputation" and could "adversely affect his prospects in the future elections."

Hussain had earlier sent legal notice to the MLAs and later filed the defamation complaint. Vijender Gupta and Sirsa are from BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, respectively. Mishra is a rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader. (ANI)

