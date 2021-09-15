Delhi Court remands 2 more Pak-trained terrorists to 14 days police custody

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded to 14 days police custody two accused arrested in connection with a case related to Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module that has been closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother.



The accused were presented before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, who allowed Delhi Police to quiz the two terror suspects --Zeeshan Qamar and Mohammad Amir Javed -- for 14 days.

Delhi Police yesterday said that it has arrested six persons including Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Four of them were earlier remanded to 14 days of police custody.

The police said that two among them were trained in Pakistan recently, after getting inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India. Delhi Police Special Cell made a special team after the input.

"After analyzing human and technical inputs, we observed the terror network is spread over several states. This is a Pak coordinated and organized module," police had said.

Police claimed that it arrested a person named Sameer a resident of Maharashtra. He was arrested from Kota while travelling by train. Two people were arrested in Delhi. Then with collaboration with UP ATS, it arrested three more persons.

"Two of the arrested persons Osama and Zeeshan were first taken to Muscat by flight and from there, they reached Pakistan by boat and ship. They were kept at a farmhouse near Gwadar Port where they were provided training to make explosives and operating firearms including AK-47. The training was for around 15 days. After receiving the training they came back to India via Muscat. Reaching India they started working as sleeper cells," explained the Special Cell Commissioner.

Osama and Zeeshan told Delhi Police that there were around 14-15 Bengali-speaking people with them when they were taken to Pakistan from Muscat. These people were divided into different groups. Delhi Police believes that these people were also taken for a similar kind of training.

The Delhi Police has said high-end imported weapons, Italian Pistols firearms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the arrested persons were likely to target states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. (ANI)

