Delhi Court remands terror accused Bengaluru-based surgeon to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded a Bengaluru-based surgeon, accused of terror charges, to judicial custody till March 31.



Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana sent Sabeel Ahmed to judicial custody after he was presented before him.

"Considering the nature of allegations and intricate nature of the investigation, accused Sabeel Ahmed is remanded to judicial custody till March 31," the Court said

Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed moved an application seeking to send the surgeon to judicial custody. It was opposed by surgeon defence counsel Advocates Ankit Karna and Mark Morris.

Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested Ahmed last week and brought him to Delhi from Bengaluru on 10-day transit police custody in connection with a matter relating to allegedly trying to establish the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Ahmed was deported from Saudi Arabia last year and brought to India last year. He was arrested by NIA in connection with a case that pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami to commit subversive activities and wage war against the Government of India. NIA has charge-sheeted him before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

Ahmed is a cousin of the 2007 Glasgow international airport (United Kingdom) attack mastermind Kafeel Ahmed. (ANI)

