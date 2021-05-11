Delhi court reserved bail order for five accused in case related to hoarding of oxygen concentrators

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday reserved order on the bail pleas of Matrix Cellular CEO Gaurav Khanna and other accused in connection with a case relating to the allegedly hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in South Delhi.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg said that he will pronounce the order tomorrow.

During the hearing, the court also slammed Delhi Police for coming out with a government notification on May 7 relating to selling of COVID-19 equipment not above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) but registering the FIR in the present matter on May 5, two days before the notification.

The court said that the "job of the government is not like a terrorist..." and they have to follow law. The court also pointed out that they cannot penalise people before framing any law and then they have to fill the vacuum when there is no law.

The court was hearing the bail pleas of Khanna, Gaurav Suri, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh Kumar.

Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under various offences dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy, and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act, 1955 followed by seizing of oxygen Concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police has busted oxygen concentrators' black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area.

The two restaurants namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall are owned by Navneet Kalra, who is allegedly on run, while the manager and three staffers have been arrested so far. (ANI)

