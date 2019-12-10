Delhi court reserves judgment in Unnao rape case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the Unnao rape case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh are the main accused.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma will pronounce the judgment on December 16.

The charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3 had revealed that the rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.

The court had earlier passed the order on an FIR related to Arms Act and custodial death of survivor's father. It has clubbed both the Arms Act case and the death in custody case after observing several witnesses are same and incidents are connected.

The court had also observed that the accused carried out a series of acts to detain and silence him so that he does not pursue his complaint. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had also sustained grievous injuries after an accident on July 28. A truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling in. While she and her lawyer were injured, her aunts were killed on the spot. Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.