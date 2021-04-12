Delhi court reserves order on Deep Sidhu's bail plea

Additional Sessions Judge Nilofer Abeeda Parveen put up the matter on April 15 for an order on the bail plea of Sidhu or clarification.Sidhu, accused of allegedly inciting violence near the Red Fort on Republic Day, had moved his bail petition in the court on March 30.The court reserved its order after the public prosecutor and defence counsel of Deep Sidhu concluded their arguments.Delhi Police told the court that Deep Sidhu had allegedly instigated the mob on January 26 at Red Fort and allegedly disregarded the National flag.Appearing for Delhi Police, Advocate KP Singh told the court Deep Sidhu Sidhu had given an interview to media before January 25 wherein he was heard saying that 26th is coming. During the hearing, the prosecutor read the interview transcripts and told the court that Deep Sidhu admitted in this interview that he broke the barricade earlier too.The Prosecutor told the court that in the interview, Sidhu was heard talking about taking the ring road for the tractor rally. The Prosecutor told the court that in the video of January 26, Deep Sidhu was seen at the Red Fort ramp and instigating Jugraj Singh to hoist the Nishan Sahib flag."Sidhu was seen in the video while the national flag was thrown from there and he did not say anything in this respect. "In his presence, the national flag was disrespected," the prosecutor said."He was very well aware in advance that protestors will not follow the route provided by Delhi Police. It shows his intention to create violence and disregard our national flag," the Prosecutor added.The prosecutor told the court that another accused Jugraj Singh, who hoisted the flag, is still on the run and evading arrest.Deep Sidhu's defence counsel Abhishek Gupta said there is nothing to show that Sidhu instigated the mob and he was an honest citizen who was part of a protest. The defence lawyer also pointed out that how is before the 25th January period relevant for violence at Red Fort.Delhi Police had arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in January 26 violence in the national capital.On Republic Day, protestors allegedly did not follow the pre-arranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)