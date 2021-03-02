Delhi court seeks voice samples of AAP MLA Jarwal in doctor's suicide case

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday directed Delhi Police to deposit the voice samples of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report immediately in connection with a doctor suicide case.



Jarwal is accused of abetment to the suicide of a 52-year-old doctor.

Additional session Judge Geetanjali Goel also pulls up Delhi Police and said, "Quite clearly at every step, the matter is sought to be delayed. The investigation officer is directed to deposit the voice samples of accused Prakash Jarwal and co-accused Harish Kumar Jarwal with FSL immediately and place the report on the record before the next date of hearing. Put up on March 20, 2021, by which date it is hoped that necessary steps would be taken failing which, the court would be constrained to take necessary action."

"Despite the order dated February 15, 2021, it is now stated that the voice samples of only accused Prakash Jarwal and Harish Kumar Jarwal had been taken and the said samples had also not been sent yet to FSL for obtaining the report for which there is no explanation," the Court noted.

The Court also noted the submission made in the report of Additional DCP that due to heavy law and order arrangements in January in connection with Republic Day Celebrations and in February 2021 for ongoing Farmer's protest, the services of the maximum staff were utilised but the same does not inspire confidence, in view of the fact that even prior to that no cogent steps were taken for completing the investigation and obtaining the voice samples.

AAP's sitting MLA from Deoli assembly area Prakash Narwal is currently on regular bail in the matter granted by the Delhi High Court and had denied the charges made against him in the matter.

He through his lawyer had submitted that suicide note in different pen ink, different handwriting, the second portion of the suicide note not bearing the signature of the deceased.

Jarwal's lawyer also argued that the wife of the deceased gave one complaint to the DJB just one week before the suicide but there are no allegations of extortion and the name of Prakash not mentioned anywhere. The deceased family had a motive to implicate Prakash as the deceased and his son were disengaged from DJB from carrying out any water tanker activities.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had said that his father supplied water tankers to the DJB and was upset because of monetary loss as the accused had demanded money from the victim, failing which his payment was stopped. (ANI)

