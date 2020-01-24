Delhi court sends Jamia violence accused to 3-day judicial custody

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday sent to three days' judicial custody, one person, accused of inciting violence during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15.

Furkan, who was arrested by Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in the violence, was produced before Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur of Saket district court.



Advocate Alamdar Husain Naqvi represented Furkan in the court.

A resident of Jamia Nagar, Furkan is an electrician.

On December 15, the Delhi Police allegedly had thrown teargas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them.

The action followed a day of protests where some protestors, which Jamia has maintained were outsiders and not students, set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi. (ANI)

