Delhi court summons 3 MLAs in defamation complaint by AAP leader

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday summoned MLAs Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra as accused in a criminal defamation complaint filed by an AAP leader against them in connection with the felling of 16,000 trees in the national capital.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal was hearing the complaint filed by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain against the trio for allegedly accusing him of taking Rs 23 crore to allow felling of 16,000 trees for the redevelopment of government colonies in south Delhi.



The court asked the three MLAs to appear before it on July 30.

"On June 27, 2018... the three MLAs in a protest had said that Imran Hussain had indulged in corruption and had given permission to cut trees in Delhi on monetary consideration," the complaint has stated.

The minister has submitted the allegation caused "damage to his reputation" and could "adversely affect his prospects in the future elections".

Hussain had earlier sent legal notice to the MLAs and later filed the defamation complaint.

Vijender Singh and Sirsa are from BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, respectively. Mishra is a rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader. (ANI)

