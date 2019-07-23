Delhi court summons Kejriwal in defamation case

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Dilip Pandey, Amanatullah Khan and Surender Kumar on August 7 in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal.



Tanwar has filed the defamation case against the AAP leaders for accusing him of being involved in the murder of NDMC official MM Khan, who was shot dead in 2016.

He has claimed that the AAP leaders "maligned and ruined his image and political career" and sought their prosecution for the alleged offences. (ANI)

