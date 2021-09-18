Delhi court summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife in coal mining case

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday issued summons to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee on the complaint of the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged illegal coal mining case.



Patiala House Court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma on Saturday directed Rujira to appear before the court on September 30.

The court issued summoned to Rijira on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly refusing to join/non-appearance before the probe agency in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam.

The ED on Saturday moved the court with a complaint alleging that she has refused/avoid personal appearance despite repeated summons issued to her.

In this particular alleged illegal coal mining case, in the state of West Bengal, the CBI had already interrogated Abhishek Banerjee.

Local coal operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case, ED source earlier said.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee on Friday also knocked the doors of Delhi High Court challenging the ED summons issued to him and seeking court direction to setting aside and quashing the summons issued to him on September 10, 2021, in connection with the coal mining scam.

The couple sought the issuance of direction to the ED to not summon them in New Delhi and carry out any further examination in Kolkata, West Bengal.

According to the plea, the ED has on September 10, issued a fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 requiring the personal appearance of him along with a voluminous set of documents on September 21, 2021, in New Delhi.

The petitioners alleged that he has serious apprehensions about the fairness of the investigation being conducted by the ED owing to the fact that the respondent is adopting a pick and choose the attitude with respect to certain persons and is giving undue benefit and protection to complicit individuals and in return extracting false, baseless and malicious statements from them.

The respondent agency is also selectively leaking information to the media with the intent of harming the reputation of the petitioners and encouraging a media trial, the details of which are further elaborated in the accompanying petition, in order to falsely embroil the Petitioners in baseless and scandalous allegations, the plea read. (ANI)

