Delhi court to deliver verdict in Muzaffarpur shelter home case on Jan 20

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned till January 20 pronouncement of its judgment in the alleged sexual and physical assault case of girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on January 20.

The order was earlier slated to be pronounced today.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by former MLA Brajesh Thakur's state-funded non-governmental organization (NGO).



Earlier, the court had framed various charges including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against the accused in the case. The gruesome incident came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing the horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter home.

In December last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against 21 accused in the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months. Trial Court then framed charges against 21 accused in the case. (ANI)

