Delhi Court to hear plea seeking FIR against Haryana CM over 'provocative speeches' on Nov 2

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a petition seeking FIR against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly giving provocative speeches to incite violence against the protesting farmers.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta listed the matter for hearing on November 2 for consideration and further proceedings.

The petitioner, Amit Sahni, who is an advocate by profession, has filed a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the Chief Minister on the basis of a controversial video that went viral.

According to the petition, the video was recorded during a meeting of the Haryana Chief Minister with workers belonging to BJP's Kisan morcha at his residence in Chandigarh.

Advocate Sahni in his complaint said, "the contents of the videos make it abundantly clear that the accused has committed an offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 IPC by giving provocative speeches with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc."

"The accused is asking his party workers to create volunteers and don't be afraid of going to jail for two to six months. The accused ML Khatter further asked its party workers that they would not be able to learn so much in these meetings but the time spent in jail would make them big leaders as their name will be registered in History. The tone and manner of such statement are self-explanatory and as such accused being on a constitutional post cannot be permitted to promote enmity, hate and violence," stated the complaint.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

