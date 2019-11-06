Delhi courts shut as lawyers' protest enters 4th day

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The lower courts in Delhi witnessed a complete lockdown on Wednesday, with lawyers preventing litigants from entering the premises even as the Bar Council of India announced withdrawal of strike from Thursday.

Amid protests by lawyers shutdowns were reported from the Patiala House Court as well as the courts in Rohini and Saket as their standoff with the police entered for its fourth day.

The Saket court remained shut for the third consecutive day, with lawyers denying entry to the litigants inside the premises.

Mahavir Singh Sharma, President, Co-ordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations said lawyers practicing in all the district courts of Delhi would continue their strike on Wednesday and abstain from work. The Bar Council of India announced it will withdraw its strike and resume work from Thursday but demanded action against cops involved in the scuffle at the Tis Hazari court on November 2, while promising action against lawyers found guilty. "We held a meeting yesterday in which we have issued notices to advocates. We are going to take action against the guilty lawyers. However, the manner in which thousands of cops gathered outside the Police Headquarters was illegal and unconstitutional," BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra told reporters here. A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex in New Delhi on November 2 flared up causing violence and arson, and also left a lawyer with a bullet injury. anb/akd/akk/rtp