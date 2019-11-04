Delhi courts stay shut as protesting lawyers skip work

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) A day after the Delhi High Court directed judicial enquiry into the Tis Hazari incident, functioning of the judiciary remained stalled as lawyers abstained across district courts in the national capital.

Security has been beefed up across Delhi district courts.

Retired Judge S.P. Garg, announced to head the probe, was slated to visit the spot, but couldn't do so as he was yet to get an official order, sources told IANS.

At the Tis Hazari court, tension prevailed with advocates protesting and demanding arrest of policemen allegedly involved in the Saturday clashes.

While a protest march was carried out from the Tis Hazari court to the Lieutenant Governor's residence, another protest was organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association members at the India Gate. During the "peaceful protests", lawyers could be seen hurling abuses on journalists and slogans, like "Delhi Police haaye haaye", were raised. The lawyers at the Tis Hazari court protested with slogans, like "We Want Justice", written on their advocate bands. The Bar Council of India appealed the legal fraternity members to maintain peace and harmony, resume work from Tuesday and not to resort to any action that would "tarnish the image" and ultimately lead to loss of sympathy of courts and people. On the other hand, Mahavir Sharma, chairman of the co-ordination committee, told IANS lawyers would abstain from all Delhi district courts till the arrest of cops who fired at advocates. Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Eish Singhal, accompanied by two additional DCPs -- Deepak Yadav and Ajay Tomar, met District Judge Yashwant Kumar of the Patiala House Court and discussed the security in the court premises. A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday flared causing violence and arson, and also left a lawyer with a bullet injury. The police alleged advocates assaulted them and set ablaze some vehicles. "Twenty cops, including one Additional DCP and two SHOs, sustained injuries. Eight advocates were also hurt. 12 motorcycles, one police QRT gypsy and eight jail vans were damaged," the police said. A special investigation team (SIT), comprising officials of the Crime Branch and headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police, will be set up to probe the sequence of events. anb/pcj