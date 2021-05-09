Delhi: COVID-19 positivity rate down to 21.67 pc, 13,336 fresh infections, 273 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): As the city remained under lockdown for nearly three straight weeks, Delhi witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate with only 13,336 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government released on Sunday.



However, the decrease in fresh coronavirus cases can be attributed to low testing during the period. Only 61,552 tests including 49,787 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, True Nat tests and 11,765 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 21.67 per cent, the lowest since April 17 when it was 24.56 per cent, the government's data shows.

Along with the dip in the COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths due to the disease also came down below 300 after 5 days. As many as 273 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.46 per cent.

The cumulative caseload reached 13,23,567 while the death toll mounted to 19,344. There are 86,232 active coronavirus cases in the city.

According to the health bulletin, 1,29,142 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 90,289 received their first dose and 38,853 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 38,75,636.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown for another week till May 17. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of the second COVID-19 wave.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the positivity rate has come down to 23 per cent from 35 per cent due to lockdown.

In the fresh guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro services have also been suspended from Monday and marriage ceremonies in all public places have been prohibited.

As per the latest guideline, marriages have only been permitted in court or at home with a maximum of 20 peoples' participation.

According to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the restrictions on the movement of individuals in the capital city will remain in place till 5 am on May 17.

Possession of e-pass for movement in the national capital for essential services remains in place. (ANI)