Delhi COVID-19 restrictions: What's allowed and what's not

In the highest single-day spike ever, Delhi reported 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.In order to contain the fast spread of the virus, the Delhi government said, "There will be restrictions on certain activities and weekend curfew needs to be imposed in NCT of Delhi, except for essential activities/services, as an emergency measure for well being and safety of people."As per the new guidelines applicable till April 30, or till further order, all shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar places will be closed."Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with 30 per cent of their sealing capacity. Only one weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Containment Board shall be allowed subject to the strict compliance of enclosed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all instructions/guidelines issued by the government of India/Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19," the guidelines read.The guidelines said weekly Market will be selected by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Body as per enclosed guidelines for selection of weekly market dated September 10, 2020, and the information will be shared with the respective District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Police for effective implementation."In case, it is observed that weekly market cannot function at the fixed or regular place as per SOP/guidelines of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), then such weekly market can be allowed to function at some other nearby ground/school ground, where the SOP can be strictly implemented. If it is found in any such weekly market that vendors and/or customers are not following instructions prescribed in SOP, such market will be closed forthwith by Municipal Body," the Delhi government said.The government also restricted the dine-in facility in restaurants and now only take-aways allowed and no dine-in will be permitted till further orders.It further said that during the weekend curfew, persons coming from/going to airports/railway stations/inter-state bus terminals are allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.Officers/officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I card will also be allowed to travel during weekend curfew.People working for electronic and print media will also be exempted from weekend curfew rules on the production of valid I-cards."There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission/ e-pass will be required for such movement," the government added.As per DDMA, the latest guidelines issued on Thursday regarding weekend curfew, the National Zoological Park will be closed on Saturday and Sunday."Friday is weekly off of the zoo. Hence, the zoo will also be closed tomorrow as per the pre-informed schedule," DDMA's guidelines said."During the weekdays, a majority of people step out to go to work. But during weekends, people mostly step out for activities that can be avoided," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said while announcing the weekend curfew earlier today. (ANI)