Delhi customs facilitates smooth clearance of COVID-19 materials received from US: CBIC

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi Customs facilitated a smooth clearance of COVID-19 materials received from the United States, informed Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Friday.



"Delhi customs facilitated swift clearance of COVID material received from USA covering 200 Size D oxygen cylinders with regulators, 223 Size H oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits & 84,000 N-95 face masks," the CBIC tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House announced that the United States will be delivering medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million in the coming days to India to provide urgent relief as the country battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases.

According to official data, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976.

The country also recorded as many as 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,08,330. (ANI)

