New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Delhi Airport Customs on Thursday intercepted a Zambian national allegedly with 14 kg heroin, worth around Rs 100 crores in the international market, a Customs official told ANI.



His arrest procedure is underway.

"Zambian national intercepted today at T3 and legal procedure for arrest is underway," a customs official told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)