Delhi depts directed to come up with pollution control plan by Sept 21

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Working on Delhi government's proposed Winter Action Plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the concerned departments have been directed to lay out a plan by September 21 to tackle the problem of air pollution.

"Other decisions to resolve the problem of congestion, dysfunctioning traffic lights have also been taken up. We have noticed that one of the major causes of traffic disruption are the vehicles which break down on the road. We will soon take a decision to tackle this problem. In the meantime, we have asked the transport department popularise electric vehicles and look after the problem of DTC buses' breakdown, which again adds to the problem of congestion. So from now on, such buses will get repaired by the mechanics at the nearby depot. Earlier, the technicians used to come from the depot to which the bus belonged," Rai said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.