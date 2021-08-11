Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates resource centers for children with special needs

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated a resource centre for children with special needs at RK Puram here.



These resource centres will provide medical facilities like physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and behavior modification for children with special needs studying in its schools.

31 such resource centres will be launched by Delhi Government in all the education zones of Delhi in two phases, according to a statement.

According to the statement, 14 such centres will be launched in the first phase while 17 more will be launched in second phase.

A total of 12,705 children with special needs studying in Delhi Government schools will benefit from these 17 resource centres.

Speaking at the inauguration, Manish Sisodia said, "Delhi Government is fully committed to providing inclusive education to children with special needs."

Sisodia added, "Through these resource centres, all the requirements and needs of children with special needs would be taken care of and services like psychological counselling, occupational therapy, speech therapy etc. would be provided to them."

These resource centres will be run in partnership with organizations working in the field of disability rehabilitation. It will be the responsibility of the Heads of Schools to take the children with special needs to these resource centres, for which they will appoint special educators.

Additionally, transporting the children to those centres will be the responsibility of the special educators and the cost of transportation will be borne by the school. They must ensure that they oversee the therapy and activities provided to the students at the Resource Centre.

Keeping in mind that there is no loss of school time of the students, children studying in evening shift schools will be sent to these resource centres in the morning and children studying in morning shift schools in the evening.

They must also communicate with the therapist about the therapy being provided. Special Educators will also discuss therapy being provided by therapist in order to facilitate sessions for students. Special Educators can also share how children performed after the therapy with the therapist. (ANI)

