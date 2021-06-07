Delhi: Domestic help, associates held for robbing, killing 75-year-old woman

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): A domestic help and his two associates have been arrested for allegedly murdering and robbing a 75-year-old woman in Hari Nagar area here on May 31, informed the police on Sunday.



According to the police, they received information on June 1 that Savitri Sharma (75) was admitted to Orchid Hospital in an unconscious state.

"She was declared unfit for a statement by the attending doctor. But prima facie, the matter seemed to be of an attempt to murder as strangulation marks were found on her neck. Hence, a case was registered accordingly but she later succumbed to her injuries during the course of her treatment," the police said.

The police informed that the deceased woman, Savitri Sharma, and her husband Jaipal, who is a chronic cancer patient, also suffered from mental health problems.

"The recently hired caretaker Monu was interrogated and suspicion grew stronger on him as he kept changing his statements. With the help of technical surveillance, it was confirmed that on the day of incident, Monu had come along with some other unidentified people and they left from there in a hurry after some time," the police said.

"Monu hatched a conspiracy along with his associates Vishal and Naveen to rob the woman and her husband as they were an 'easy target'. All three accused have been arrested," the police said. (ANI)

