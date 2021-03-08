Delhi education department achieved 75% target in 2020-21

While presenting the outcome Budget on the very first day of Delhi Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that education, health, Public Work Department (PWD) and environment departments were the top performers.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government presented its fourth consecutive Outcome Budget for 2020-21 on Monday.

Sisodia said that 2020-21 started in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic and the esuing restrictions which led to the shortfall of revenue, affecting the progress of the target for the Outcome Budget for 2020-21.

Sisodia said the education department was the top performer as 84 per cent of education indicators were on track.

"During the lockdown, the Delhi government initiated a scheme - 'Parenting in the time of Corona' - in association with the parents and school teachers. The idea was to ensure that preparation of students in board classes is not affected. Both online and offline classes benefitted up to 98 per cent students in board classes," Sisodia said.

The budget data indicated that over 75 per cent target was achieved in the education department.

Apart from the education department, the other top performing departments were health (80 per cent), environment (79 per cent), power (75 per cent) and PWD (73 per cent).

The Outcome Budget for 2020-21 covered 2,113 indicators of 595 schemes of the major government departments.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government had started the exercise of presenting Outcome Budget ahead of the annual Budget in 2017-18. The Outcome Budget envisages the progress report of different departments of the Delhi government, and the schemes launched by them.

